MacroGenics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, MD, Jan. 04, 2023  

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of MacroGenics, will provide a business update on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET.

A webcast of the above presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm.  The Company will maintain an archived replay of this webcast on its website for 30 days.   

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACTS:
Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
1-301-251-5172,  info@macrogenics.com

