Soil Remediation on SB I-81 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County, Rescheduled

Contractor to clean up diesel fuel spill

Harrisburg, PA – A soil remediation project set for tomorrow on southbound Interstate 81 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County, has been rescheduled due to the forecast for rain. This work is now planned for Thursday, January 12.







A contractor is scheduled to clean up a diesel fuel spill along southbound I-81 about two miles north of Exit 90 (Route 72/Lebanon).





Weather permitting, this work will begin at approximately 8:00 AM Thursday, January 12, and is expected to be completed by the end of the day. The left lane will be closed. The right lane will remain open.





Minor delays are expected. Motorists should drive with caution and watch for slow-moving traffic.