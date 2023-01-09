Township of Penn Forest, Pennsylvania, Streamlines Short-term Rental Processes with OpenGov Software
Township of Penn Forest, PA, staff needed better processes to handle an influx of short-term renters. OpenGov code enforcement software was a welcome relief.PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a need to streamline rental registration, right-to-know permits, and code violation processes, the Township of Penn Forest, PA, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on code enforcement software.
The Township, located in east central Pennsylvania north of Allentown, is home to a significant number of short-term rentals. Because of this, the Township experiences numerous code violations, such as improper trash sorting, over occupancy, and noise violations. Township staff knew they needed to streamline short-term rental registrations and, for the first time, formalize a code enforcement workflow process. Thanks to OpenGov Citizen Services, the Township will embark on a path to efficiency, covering the investment with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Using the OpenGov Citizen Services self-service public portal, short-term rental registrants will be able to submit their applications online, as well as pay for fees and message Township staff. This will help reduce staff members’ workload thanks to less walk-in traffic and fewer phone calls. What’s more, the Township will be able to streamline the code enforcement process by centralizing data and case management into a single source of truth for all violation records, inspections, codes, and property information. Officers will be able to conveniently manage their caseload from the office or in the field using a mobile device. Not only will the code enforcement workflow be enhanced, but the Township will also likely be cleaner and safer thanks to its OpenGov partnership.
The Township of Penn Forest joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
