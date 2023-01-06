California’s Oakland Housing Authority Improves Processes with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
The Oakland (CA) Housing Authority sought a more efficient, effective way to budget. An introduction to OpenGov government budgeting software sealed the deal.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inefficient processes and a cumbersome legacy system led the Oakland (CA) Housing Authority to seek a new government budgeting software partner. Officials’ choice: OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and government agencies.
The Oakland Housing Authority (OHA) is considered the largest landlord in Oakland by providing subsidized housing to nearly 16,500 families. The 75-year-old agency began considering a budget technology upgrade after an OpenGov customer joined the OHA and discovered its inefficient budgeting process. After considering the budget module of the agency’s legacy software, the next step became clear: switch to OpenGov Budgeting & Planning.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, OHA staff will likely cut budget development time in half, thanks to the ability for them to collaborate through the online portal. The entire staff will also be powered with better decision-making data when they run budget simulations and what-if scenarios during the planning process. OHA leaders will benefit from increased visibility into cost drivers for the budget’s largest line item: personnel. That will help them make important workforce decisions while tracking spending and performance metrics that tie back to strategic initiatives.
The Oakland Housing Authority joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
