City of Brighton, Colorado, Modernizes 10 Departments with OpenGov Digital Permitting and Licensing Software

COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The entire Community Development Department, as well as several other departments, will go digital in Brighton, CO, thanks to a partnership with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our cities.Brighton, located northeast of Denver, is part of the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area. Officials there were looking to take a more modern approach to permitting, licensing, and inspection services. Their partner of choice: digital permitting leader OpenGov Citizen Services . OpenGov's solution will be implemented in a total of 10 citizen-facing departments.With OpenGov Citizen Services, Brighton will be able to digitize such processes as building permits, business licenses, zoning approvals, code enforcement, and inspections. Using a drag-and-drop, no-code interface, staff can design forms and workflows, schedule virtual inspections, collect fees online, expedite approvals, and improve customer satisfaction. Because permit and license seekers can log on to a user-friendly public portal to apply and pay fees at anytime, OpenGov's solution is estimated to reduce office walk-in traffic by up to 80%. What's more, staff can easily create dashboards and reports that highlight overall performance and payments received, thereby improving transparency with managers and the general public.The City of Brighton joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.