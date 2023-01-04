Submit Release
Senator Jay Costa Announces PennDOT Red Light Enforcement Funds for Penn Hills Township

PITTSBURGH, PA – January 4, 2023 − Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will distribute approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding, including $565,292 for Senate District 43. Pennsylvania’s ARLE program uses data to provide automated enforcement at intersections where drivers typically run red lights.

In the 43rd Senatorial district, Penn Hills Township was awarded $565,292 for traffic signal replacement at Frankstown Road (SR 0400) & Beulah Road (SR 0130).

“Everyone deserves to get where they are going safely, whether you’re driving, biking, or walking,” said Senator Costa. “This funding will ensure that everyone who uses the roads follows the rules and keeps each other out of harm’s way. I look forward to seeing this project to completion.”

Fines from red light violations at 36 intersections in Philadelphia served as the source of ARLE funding. Per state law, projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion were considered for funding. An eight-member committee awarded funding based on safety benefits and effectiveness, cost, and local and regional impact.

