Public Meeting Notice: Idaho Code Commission, January 6, 2023 at 2:00 pm (Mountain) via Microsoft Teams
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho Code Commission will meet at 2:00 p.m., on January 6, 2023, via Teams conference conducted by the Office of the Secretary of State, whose office is in the Idaho State Capitol Building, Room E205, Boise, Idaho, to discuss and deliberate on the matters listed in the agenda below:
1. Call to Order.
2. Approval of minutes from September 23, 2022 meeting
3. Discuss distribution of code books to new members of the legislature
4. Adjournment
Due to current office policies at the Idaho Secretary of State, the meeting will be conducted via Microsoft Teams Meeting. Details are as follows:
Topic: Idaho Code Commission Meeting
Time: January 6, 2023 2:00 PM (Mountain Time)
Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 230 136 448 334
Passcode: RE2r3K
Or call in (audio only)
+1 208-901-7795,,345428617# United States, Boise
Phone Conference ID: 345 428 617#