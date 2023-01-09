MUTUTAL FUND NEWS: The Vice Fund (Symbol: VICEX)
EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 31, 2022, the Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) was in the top 1% of Funds on an absolute return basis in its Morningstar Category for the year 2022 (out of 365 Global Large-Stock Blend).
Under normal market conditions, The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from a group of vice industries that includes the alcoholic beverages, defense/aerospace, gaming, and tobacco industries. The Fund concentrates at least 25% of its net assets in this group of four vice industries (but no more than 80% of its net assets in any single industry). The Vice Fund has also added exposure to cannabis and psychedelics.
Morningstar uses three steps to calculate this rating:
1) Total Return: Calculate monthly total returns for the fund. Do an additional adjustment for tax-advantaged dividends where appropriate.
2) Morningstar Return: Calculate or collect monthly total returns for the appropriate risk-free rate. Adjust returns for the risk-free rate to get Morningstar Return.
3) Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return: Adjust Morningstar Return for risk to get MRAR. Morningstar Risk is then calculated as the difference between Morningstar Return and Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return.
USA Mutuals, Advisors, Inc. President Paul Strehle says, "We are proud of our positive performance in 2022 against a year of mostly down equity funds, particularly in our Morningstar Category. We believe the new environment of central bank quantitative tightening may provide a new market regime, and we are very comfortable investing in historically value-oriented stocks."
To read more on The Vice Fund, click here: www.ViceFund.com
HOW TO INVEST:
The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds. Search for the symbol VICEX with your custodian.
You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly with us. Click here to learn how to invest. Please call our shareholder services team at 1.866.264.8783 with any questions on purchasing options.
About USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc.:
USA Mutuals has been a provider of alternative investment strategies to both institutional and retail clients for nearly three decades. Originally founded in 1994 as a separate accounts manager, which converted into a public mutual trust in 2001, the company launched with a simple mandate: Create an environment in which the company’s goals and expectations are truly aligned with our investors. Visit www.USAMutuals.com to learn more.
INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING. FOR A PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS WITH THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUND, PLEASE CALL 1-800-MUTUALS OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.USAMUTUALS.COM. READ THE PROSPECTUS OR SUMMARY PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. Share prices and investment returns fluctuate and an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than original cost upon redemption. For performance data as of the most recent month-end please call 1-866-264-8783.
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:
Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The Fund will concentrate its net assets in industries that have significant barriers to entry including the alcoholic beverages, tobacco, gaming and defense/aerospace industries, the Fund may be subject to the risks affecting those industries, including the risk that the securities of companies within those industries will underperform due to adverse economic conditions, regulatory or legislative changes or increased competition affecting those industries, more than would a fund that invests in a wide variety of industries. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund invests in smaller companies, which involve additional risks, such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could result in losing more than the amount invested. If a security sold short increases in price, the Fund may have to cover its short position at a higher price than the short sale price, resulting in a loss.
Click here for Prospectus: https://usamutuals.com/literature-and-forms/
The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and USA Mutual Advisors, Inc. are not affiliated.
“The Morningstar Rating for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.”
