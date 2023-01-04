Submit Release
COHN & DUSSI ATTORNEYS NAMED TO BOSTON MAGAZINE'S TOP LAWYERS LIST

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a full-service law firm with its principal office in Boston, is pleased to announce that four attorneys from the firm were named Top Lawyers by Boston magazine.

Boston magazine's Top Lawyers List recognizes lawyers throughout Greater Boston for excellence in the field as chosen by their peers.

Here are the Cohn & Dussi attorneys who were chosen as Top Lawyers for 2022:

Cohn's practice is focused on representing lenders in all phases of the commercial loan process, with a special expertise in the collection, workout, and liquidation of troubled debt. He serves as chair of Cohn & Dussi's Financial Services Group.

Rosenthal co-heads the firm's Personal Injury Department and is a senior member of the firm's Litigation Department.

Glaab, who heads the firm's in-house collections group, is a fellow of the 2022-2023 class of the Massachusetts Bar Association (MBA) Leadership Academy. Haverty's practice focuses on commercial litigation. Both Glaab and Haverty were named Rising Stars by Super Lawyers in 2022.

About Cohn & Dussi

Boston law firm Cohn & Dussi is full-service law firm that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of more than 25 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Lisa Lazarczyk
Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohn--dussi-attorneys-named-to-boston-magazines-top-lawyers-list-301713675.html

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi

