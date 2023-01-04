Hagens Berman Promotes Six Attorneys – Including Five Women – to Partner in 2023
Firm celebrates largest partner class weighted toward women on the rise
Hagens Berman, a global plaintiffs' class-action law firm, promoted six attorneys – five of whom are women – to partner in 2023, the firm's 30th year of fighting for the rights of those who need it most.
"As Hagens Berman approaches its 30th year of blazing a trail in outstanding plaintiffs' representation, we can look back and see that while much has changed in the legal landscape, one thing that has remained archaic is the inadequate promotion of women," said Steve Berman, managing partner and co-founder of Hagens Berman. "Our firm is proud to step into 2023 with a strong emphasis on this issue, and a continued eye on improvement in this area."
Employment data show the legal industry has continued to lag in equitable representation of women, especially in partner and firm leadership positions due to lacking support, retention and promotion of talented women in the field.
"We know that what makes any team strong is its players, and we're delighted to continue to strengthen our roster of extraordinary partners," Berman said. The six attorneys come from across four of the firm's offices, representing exceptional lawyering across a variety of practice areas.
Plaintiffs Litigators Named Partner
- Hannah Brennan focuses on drug pricing, consumer access to medications, healthcare fraud, antitrust and patent fraud at the firm's Boston office. Most recently, Hannah has contributed to the firm's Allergan Restasis antitrust litigation where she helped achieve a $51.25 million settlement. In the firm's Avandia overpricing case, she fought successful Third Circuit appeals of summary judgment and sealing orders. She also served the firm's efforts in its Celebrex antitrust case, Insulin overpricing litigation and legal battle to protect the North Atlantic Right Whale in Massachusetts federal court.
- Erin Burns has been instrumental in the firm's pharmaceutical antitrust litigation. She has fought from Hagens Berman's Boston office in various recent matters, including In re Zetia (Ezetimibe) Antitrust Litigation, In re Avandia Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, In re Ranbaxy Generic Drug Application Antitrust Litigation and Government Employees Health Association v. Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., et al. (Tracleer).
- Abbye Klamann Ognibene has been a core team member in Staley v. Gilead, which seeks to hold HIV drug manufacturers accountable for allegedly using their market power to artificially inflate prices for HIV medication and prevent safer medications from coming to market sooner. She also was involved in cutting-edge litigation in In re Humira (Adalimumab) Antitrust Litigation, alleging novel theories regarding the suppression of competition for the blockbuster biologic drug, Humira. Her work at the firm's Boston office ranges from fair pricing in medical care and consumer goods to the right to online privacy.
- Whitney Street bolsters the firm from its Berkeley office where she has served in leadership positions for various multi-district litigation cases. She joined the firm in November 2021 and has been heavily involved in the firm's antitrust matters affecting the price of chicken and pork. She served as a member of the litigation team representing direct purchasers in In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litig. and in In re Pork Antitrust Litig. To date, approximately $200 million has been obtained on behalf of direct purchasers in the Broilers matter, and $107.5 million has been obtained on behalf of direct purchasers in the Pork matter. Both cases are ongoing against remaining defendants.
- Jessica Thompson joined the firm as a staff attorney at its flagship office in Seattle supporting the firm's efforts in the General Motors Ignition Switch Litigation, which culminated in a $120 million settlement. Her practice focuses on discrimination, primarily in employment and school, and she is also currently involved in many of the firm's high-profile class actions.
- Mark Vasquez came to Hagens Berman with a variety of clerkship experience, having clerked for both Judge John Z. Lee at the federal trial level and Justice Jesse G. Reyes at the state appellate level. His work at the firm's Chicago office includes various areas of class-action law, ranging from litigation to uphold the right to safe public drinking water to drug pricing.
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation law firm with a tenacious drive for achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. Since its founding in 1993, the firm's determination has earned it numerous national accolades, awards and titles of "Most Feared Plaintiff's Firm," MVPs and Trailblazers of class-action law.
