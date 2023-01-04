Hagens Berman Promotes Six Attorneys – Including Five Women – to Partner in 2023

Firm celebrates largest partner class weighted toward women on the rise

Hagens Berman, a global plaintiffs' class-action law firm, promoted six attorneys – five of whom are women – to partner in 2023, the firm's 30th year of fighting for the rights of those who need it most.

"As Hagens Berman approaches its 30th year of blazing a trail in outstanding plaintiffs' representation, we can look back and see that while much has changed in the legal landscape, one thing that has remained archaic is the inadequate promotion of women," said Steve Berman, managing partner and co-founder of Hagens Berman. "Our firm is proud to step into 2023 with a strong emphasis on this issue, and a continued eye on improvement in this area."

Employment data show the legal industry has continued to lag in equitable representation of women, especially in partner and firm leadership positions due to lacking support, retention and promotion of talented women in the field.

"We know that what makes any team strong is its players, and we're delighted to continue to strengthen our roster of extraordinary partners," Berman said. The six attorneys come from across four of the firm's offices, representing exceptional lawyering across a variety of practice areas.

Plaintiffs Litigators Named Partner

