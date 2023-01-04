Atlas Engineered Products Announces Grant of Options

NANAIMO, BC, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Atlas Engineered Products ("Alas", "AEP" or the "Company") AEP APEUF announced today that it has granted a total of 400,000 incentive stock options to its independent directors in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.74 per share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 3, 2022. The options will vest and become exercisable in three equal tranches every 6 months over a period of 18 months from the grant date, and will expire on January 4, 2028.

AEP is a growth company that is acquiring and operating profitable, well-established operations in Canada's truss and engineered products industry. We have a well-defined and disciplined acquisition and operating growth strategy enabling us to scale aggressively and apply new technologies, giving us a unique opportunity to consolidate a fragmented industry of independent operators.

