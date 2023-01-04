US 60 pavement project in East Valley starts this weekend (Jan. 6-9)

PHOENIX – A project to improve the driving surface along both directions of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) between Loop 101 and Loop 202 in the East Valley will start with an eastbound freeway closure this weekend (Jan. 6-9), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound US 60 is scheduled to be closed between Loop 101 and Dobson Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 9). All north- and southbound Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound US 60 will be closed.

The $34.3 million project will include the removal of the top layer of older, worn rubberized asphalt during a scheduled series of weekend freeway closures and overnight weekday lane restrictions along US 60.

Crews also will use the concrete pavement treatment known as diamond grinding on the 14-mile stretch of US 60. That includes the section of US 60 between Gilbert and Greenfield roads, where worn rubberized asphalt is already removed. The pavement improvements along US 60 are scheduled for completion this summer.

ADOT was able to accelerate the start of the US 60 project after the state legislature provided funding for the work as part of this year’s (FY 23) state budget.

The diamond grinding treatment involves the use of specialized equipment to remove a thin layer of the concrete pavement while adding small grooves, providing a smoother ride and helping to limit tire noise.

More information, including how to sign up to receive traffic alerts and updates, is available via the US 60 Pavement Project website.

Diamond grinding also has been done on other sections of freeways, including I-10, Loop 101 and Loop 202.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.