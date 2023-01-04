Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,662 in the last 365 days.

HilleVax to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HilleVax, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that it will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST. HIL-214, HilleVax’s investigational virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis, and the related ongoing Phase 2b study NEST-IN1 will be topics of discussion.

Presentation details:  
Date: Monday, January 9, 2023
Time: 1:30 – 2:10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST)
Moderator: Eric Joseph, Ph.D.
Location: Borgia Room, Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco
HilleVax Participant: Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Webcast & Audio Visual: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare23/sessions/43891-hillevax/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About HilleVax

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Its initial program, HIL-214, is a VLP based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Globally, norovirus is estimated to result in over approximately 700 million cases of AGE and 200,000 deaths per year, resulting in over $4 billion in direct health system costs and $60 billion in societal costs per year. The burden of norovirus falls disproportionately on young children and older adults. For more information about HilleVax, visit the company’s website at http://www.HilleVax.com.

Contact:

Shane Maltbie
IR@hillevax.com
+1-617-213-5054


Primary Logo

You just read:

HilleVax to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.