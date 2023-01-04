Submit Release
O-I Glass Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its full year and fourth quarter 2022 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. EST. The Company’s news release for the full year and fourth quarter 2022 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31.

What:         O-I Conference Call and Webcast
Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.

When:         Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. EST

Where:         https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/728141214 or at www.o-i.com/investors, Events and Presentations page

The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until February 2024.

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure, healthy and completely recyclable; making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 70plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2021. Recognizing the tremendous benefits of glass, the United Nations has designated 2022 as the International Year of Glass to celebrate the past, present, and future of this transformative material. Learn more about us:  o-i.com /Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn 

The company routinely posts important information on its website – www.o-i.com/investors.

For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations                        
(567) 336-5128                        
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com

