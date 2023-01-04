Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,634 in the last 365 days.

ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the CJS Securities New Ideas for the New Year Conference

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) announced today that Bryan Sayler, CEO & President, will make a Company presentation on Wednesday, January 11, at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference. The presentation will highlight the Company’s operations.

 

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on ESCO’s investor website at https://investor.escotechnologies.com at approximately 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Visuals presented will be available through the “Investor Presentation” link on the Company’s website.

 

ESCO is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, Navy, space, and process markets worldwide and composite-based products and solutions for Navy, defense, and industrial customers. ESCO is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.

 

SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.

Kate Lowrey, VP of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277

 



You just read:

ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the CJS Securities New Ideas for the New Year Conference

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.