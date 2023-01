CareAvailability site expands into Indiana to help families navigate care and senior housing options

CareAvailability site expands into Indiana to help families navigate an additional 1,115 care and senior housing options

We wanted to create a comprehensive database for families and caregivers to find available rooms and resources as quickly as possible” — Amy Schmidt

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareAvailability is proud to announce its expansion into Indiana, further establishing its real-time availability of senior housing options in the Midwest. This is a new industry standard, delivering an easy one stop option for families and caregivers to navigate all levels of senior care. CareAvailability provides the real-time reporting of availability for senior care up to the minute at provider locations.The site first launched in Oregon during the COVID pandemic as an effort to help hospitals find care for patients needing to transition out of beds. The site is expanding quickly to bring availability to everyone in the United States. This free resource lists every provider in searchable areas on the site and allows providers to report their availability for free. Families and caregivers can also use the site free of cost to find available levels of care at any time and with no need to provide personal details, championing Family and Patient Freedom of Choice like never before.Senior advocates and health professionals rely on CareAvailability to manage comprehensive lists of care options that they can easily monitor and check for active options at their leisure. Families can easily navigate through different levels of care and find available options that they can claim or call as they please. Rather than care providers needing to manage multiple sites at cost, CareAvailability is an extensive resource that does not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers or any health team for their services. Medicare Ratings are also included to support Patient Freedom of Choice.“We wanted to create a comprehensive database for families and caregivers to find available rooms and resources as quickly as possible,” CareAvailability’s CEO, Amy Schmidt, says. “We saw the need for this kind of resource during the heart of the pandemic as caregivers tried to discharge patients, and now moving forward this reliable database exists for effective efficiency.”Determining the right level of care can be an exhausting process, as many states have different terminology and standards for varying levels of care. The team at CareAvailability has taken extra steps to provide educational articles on topics such as assisted living and adult care homes , as well as links to state agencies to help families better understand Long Term Care and aging.CareAvailability’s expansion to Indiana means an additional 1,115 providers are now listed in our database of resources. This includes more than: 360 assisted living communities, 560 skilled nursing facilities, and over 380 home health, home care, and hospice agencies.About Care AvailabilityCareAvailability is a website dedicated to helping seniors, their families, and healthcare professionals find care in real time. Specific questions can be directed to the CareAvailability Team’s contact page or connect with them on Facebook.