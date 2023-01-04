On This Page

Date: January 27, 2022 Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM ET

Visit CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance Page

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

In this webinar FDA subject matter experts and guest speaker will:

Provide an overview of FDA’s regulatory approach to Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP)

Address the status of the planned ISO updates to several IDMP standards

Discuss FDA’s international collaboration with WHO and other regulators focused on global implementation

Present examples of use cases for IDMP for both drugs and biologics

TOPICS COVERED

IDMP Overview

Current challenges with the IDMP standards and mitigation solutions using pilot projects

IDMP use cases for drugs and biologics

Path to Global Implementation

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Regulatory affairs professionals working on data standards, pharmacovigilance, product labelling, and electronic regulatory submissions

IT professionals focused on the electronic exchange of medicinal product information

Healthcare professionals preparing and submitting Individual Case Safety Reports (ICSRs)

International regulators and consultants focused on data standards, pharmacovigilance, product labelling, and electronic regulatory submissions

FDA SPEAKERS

Ron Fitzmartin, PhD, MBA

Sr. Informatics Advisor

Office of the Director

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) | FDA

Ta-Jen Chen

Sr. Project Management Officer

Office of Strategic Programs (OSP)

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) | FDA

Vada A. Perkins, MSc, MS

Executive Director, Regulatory Policy & Innovation

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

European Federation Pharmaceutical Industries & Associations (EFPIA) European Regulatory Affairs and Operations (ERAO) Working Group

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturing Association (PhRMA) IT Working Group

ISO TC 215 WG 6 IDMP Co-chair

ICH M2 EFPIA Topic Lead

FDA RESOURCES

Persons with disabilities having problems accessing the PDF files below may call (301) 796-3634 for assistance.