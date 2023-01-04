CareAvailability site expands into Delaware to help families navigate care and senior housing options
CareAvailability site expands into Delaware to help families navigate an additional 180 care and senior housing options.
We saw the need for this kind of resource during the heart of the pandemic as caregivers tried to discharge patients efficiently.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareAvailability is proud to announce its expansion into Delaware, further establishing its real-time availability of senior housing options in the Northeast. This is a new industry standard, delivering an easy one stop option for families and caregivers to navigate all levels of senior care. CareAvailability provides the real-time reporting of availability for senior care up to the minute at provider locations.
The site first launched in Oregon during the COVID pandemic as an effort to help hospitals find care for patients needing to transition out of beds. The site is expanding quickly to bring availability to everyone in the United States. This free resource lists every provider in searchable areas on the site and allows providers to report their availability for free. Families and caregivers can also use the site free of cost to find available levels of care at any time and with no need to provide personal details, championing Family and Patient Freedom of Choice like never before.
Senior advocates and health professionals rely on CareAvailability to manage comprehensive lists of care options that they can easily monitor and check for active options at their leisure. Families can easily navigate through different levels of care and find available options that they can claim or call as they please. Rather than care providers needing to manage multiple sites at cost, CareAvailability is an extensive resource that does not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers or any health team for their services. Medicare Ratings are also included to support Patient Freedom of Choice.
“We wanted to create a comprehensive database for families and caregivers to easily connect with providers without endless phone calls and uncertainty of available rooms,” CareAvailability’s CEO, Amy Schmidt, says. “We saw the need for this kind of resource during the heart of the pandemic as caregivers tried to discharge patients efficiently.”
Determining the right level of care can be an exhausting process, as many states have different terminology and standards for varying levels of care. The team at CareAvailability has taken extra steps to provide educational articles on topics such as assisted living and skilled nursing, as well as links to state agencies to help families better understand Long Term Care and aging
CareAvailability’s expansion to Delaware means an additional 180 providers are now listed in our database of resources. This includes more than: 40 assisted living communities, 40 skilled nursing facilities, and over 100 home care, home health, and hospice agencies.
About Care Availability
CareAvailability is a website dedicated to helping seniors, their families, and healthcare professionals find care in real time. Specific questions can be directed to the CareAvailability Team’s contact page or connect with them on Facebook.
