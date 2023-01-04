Knockaround Reaches Agreement with Fanatics and Major League Baseball to License Creative Sunglasses for all MLB Teams
The connection between Knockaround and baseball is strong. As a San Diego lifestyle brand, we have a passion for our national pastime and look forward to bringing the Knockaround vibe to fans all over”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knockaround announced today a licensing agreement with global digital sports platform, Fanatics, and Major League Baseball to bring Knockaround’s signature style and creatively designed, affordable sunglasses to baseball fans everywhere.
Through this partnership, Knockaround will design custom sunglasses eventually for all MLB teams, with the expectation that the first eight team sunglasses will launch by the 2023 All-Star Game.
“The connection between Knockaround and baseball is strong. As a San Diego lifestyle brand, we have a passion for America’s national pastime and look forward to bringing the Knockaround vibe to baseball fans in a first-class way,” said Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround. “Our collaborations represent both unique and creative designs that go far beyond just placing a logo on a product, and we pride ourselves in doing so at an affordable price where fans everywhere can represent their team.”
Knockaround plans to announce the first wave of eight teams with custom Knockaround sunglasses in early 2023. As those plans progress and more team glasses are designed, the company plans to allocate slots for the team sunglasses to launch with an element of fan voting to get the most rabid fan bases their Knockaround sunglasses first.
About Knockaround
Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam "Ace" Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won't break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors as well as ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive "design your own" custom sunglasses shop. Knockaround Sunglasses have been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show, and have been worn by countless celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend. For more information, visit Knockaround.com or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
About Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.
About Fanatics
Fanatics, Inc. is the ultimate one-stop sports fan destination that ignites and harnesses the passion of fans and maximizes the presence and reach for preeminent sports partners globally. Leveraging long-standing relationships with more than 900 sports properties, a database of more than 80 million consumers worldwide and a trusted brand name, Fanatics is furthering its innovation across the sports landscape by building the leading global digital sports platform, complete with offerings including licensed merchandise, trading cards and collectibles, digital collectibles and NFTs, and online gambling and iGaming.
