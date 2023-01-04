Baker-Polito Administration Awards $25.5 Million in Violence Prevention and Intervention Grants  

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration announced today $25.5 million in funding for community organizations engaged in violence prevention and intervention under the Strong Communities Initiative. The Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) is funding organizations that serve communities that are disproportionately impacted by community and gun violence and have a track record of working with individuals at risk of violence.

“This funding builds upon this administration’s substantial investments in violence prevention and intervention in communities across the Commonwealth over the past eight years,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “We are grateful to our many community partners that reflect the diversity of their communities for their commitment to working each day to prevent gun and other forms of violence and make impactful interventions to save lives and strengthen community ties.”

“A goal of this funding is to help reduce the incidence of community and gun violence,” said Commissioner of Public Health Margret Cooke. “We’re pleased this program will provide funding for services intended to make communities safer and strengthen youth and families in need.”

Applicants were awarded funding for work in at least one of the following categories:

Evidence-based and evidence-informed pilot programs for direct public health intervention services. Projects to expand physical capacity of program spaces. Human capital initiatives, including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, training and professional development, human resources and other sustainability initiatives. Impact and evaluation studies to investigate the outcomes and/or effectiveness of violence intervention programs. Community organizing work focused on creating systemic change or advancing racial and social equity. Emergency housing relocation and stabilization to help people find and secure housing and other supports. Other direct violence intervention services.

Organizations awarded grant funding (listed alphabetically):

18 Degrees, Inc.

African Community Economic Development of New England

Boston Medical Center Corporation

Boston Public Health Commission

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Boys & Girls Clubs of South Boston, Inc.

Cape Verdean Women United, Inc.

Choices4teens Mentoring Group, Inc.

City of North Adams

Family Services of the Merrimack Valley

Hyde Square Task Force, Inc.

Inqilinos Boricuas en Accion, Inc.

Lawrence Family Development, Inc. d/b/a Lawrence Prospera

Living in Freedom Together

Louis D. Brown Peace Institute Corp.

MA Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, Inc.

Making Opportunity Count, Inc.

MissionSAFE: A New Beginning, Inc.

More Than Words, Inc.

Mothers for Justice and Equality, Inc.

My Life My Choice (Justice Resource Institute, Inc.)

New North Citizens Council, Inc.

Old Colony Young Men's Christian Association, Inc.

Open Sky Community Services, Inc.

Project RIGHT, Inc.

Roca, Inc.

The Center for Teen Empowerment, Inc.

The Social Good Fund, Inc. (Fiscal Sponsor for Pa'lante Transformative Justice)

The Vietnamese American Civic Association, Inc.

UTEC, Inc.

###