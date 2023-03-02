The Market Sales for Maltodextrin valued $336.70 Mn USD in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.10% Annually
The Market Size for Maltodextrin was $336.70 mn dollars in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.10% per year to reach $520.70 mn dollars in 2029.
Maltodextrin is a polysaccharide that is used as a food additive. It is produced from starch by partial hydrolysis and is usually found in the form of a white powder. Maltodextrin is easily digestible, has a neutral taste, and is soluble in water. It is often used as a thickener or filler in processed foods.
Maltodextrin has seen significant growth in the food market in recent years. This is due to its many benefits as a food additive. Maltodextrin is highly versatile and can be used in a wide variety of products. It is also relatively inexpensive, which makes it attractive to food manufacturers. Additionally, maltodextrin is easy to digest and has a high glycemic index, which makes it appealing to consumers.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are two main types of maltodextrin: dietary fiber 85-90% and dietary fiber 90% and above. Dietary fiber 85-90% is made from cornstarch and has a lower amount of calories than the other type. Dietary fiber 90% and above is made from wheat or potatoes and has a higher calorie content. Both types of maltodextrin are generally recognized as safe by the Food and Drug Administration.
Maltodextrin is often used in Beverages & Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Nutraceuticals, and Other Applications. As a food additive, maltodextrin can be used to improve the texture, mouthfeel, and shelf life of processed foods. In Beverages & Dairy Products, it can be used as a creamer or emulsifier. In Bakery & Confectionery, maltodextrin can be used to extend the shelf life of baked goods by absorbing moisture. Nutraceuticals can be used as a dietary supplement or to deliver active ingredients such as vitamins and minerals. Other applications include using maltodextrin as an inert ingredient in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.
The global maltodextrin market is segmented based on region. The market is divided into five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Maltodextrin Market
Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (ADM) Tate & Lyle, Roquette Freres, and Bailong Chuangyuan are the key players in the maltodextrin market. These companies have been profiled in this report based on their business overview, financial overview, business strategies, and product portfolio.
Key Market Segments Table: Maltodextrin Market
Based on types, the Maltodextrin market is primarily split into:
• Dietary Fiber 85-90%
• Dietary Fiber 90% and Above
Based on applications, the Maltodextrin market covers:
• Beverages & Dairy Products
• Bakery & Confectionery
• Nutraceuticals
• Other Applications
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data, and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The Russia-Ukraine War and the outbreak of COVID-19 have had a significant impact on the maltodextrin market. The war has led to an increase in demand for maltodextrin as it is used in the production of explosives. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a decrease in demand for maltodextrin as people are buying less processed food. This has led to a decrease in prices for maltodextrin.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Maltodextrin Market
The key drivers for the growth of the maltodextrin market are the increasing demand from the food & beverage industry, the growing demand for natural sweeteners, and the rising popularity of low-calorie foods. The key restraints for the growth of the maltodextrin market are the stringent regulations regarding food additives and the health concerns associated with maltodextrin consumption.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Firstly, it is an inexpensive source of calories and can be used to bulk up products such as cereals and snacks.
• Secondly, it has a neutral taste and can be used to improve the texture of processed foods.
• Finally, maltodextrin is easier to digest than other types of starch, making it a good choice for people with digestive issues.
Following is the list of TOC for the Maltodextrin Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Maltodextrin Revenue
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Maltodextrin Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global Maltodextrin Market Players Profiles
• Artificial Solutions Company Profile
• Global Maltodextrin Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global Maltodextrin Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global Maltodextrin Production Forecast by Regions
• Global Maltodextrin Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers, and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
Why is a Maltodextrin Market Research Report so Important?
• A maltodextrin market research report is a very important tool for anyone interested in the maltodextrin industry.
• It provides detailed information about the industry, including its size, growth rate, and major players.
• The report also includes information about the major trends affecting the industry, such as new product development and marketing strategies.
