Novvia Group Completes Acquisition of JF Shelton's Packaging Distribution Division

Global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor, Novvia Group ("Novvia"), has acquired the packaging distribution division JF Shelton ("JF Shelton Packaging Distribution" or the "Company") from Ravago Chemicals. JF Shelton Packaging Distribution is a Washington-based distributor of bottles, drums, IBCs, and other rigid packaging solutions. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Novvia is backed by Kelso & Company ("Kelso").

Operating out of facilities located in Kent, Washington and Portland, Oregon, JF Shelton Packaging Distribution has been a supplier of rigid packaging products to the West Coast for over 35 years. The Company offers customers operating in a variety of industries a wide range of rigid packaging solutions, including plastic bottles and closures, fiber and plastic drums and accessories, IBCs, and other rigid packaging products.

The acquisition further bolsters Novvia's presence on the West Coast and will be combined with Rhino Container, Novvia's Chino, CA-based rigid packaging subsidiary, which Novvia acquired in December 2021. "The acquisition of JF Shelton Packaging Distribution adds to our already strong West Coast portfolio," said Novvia Executive Chairman Ken Roessler. "We are pleased to have partnered with Ravago Chemicals to complete this complex carve-out transaction."

About Novvia Group

Novvia Group is a leader in high-quality packaging solutions and customized services with domestic and international customers across myriad industries. Through its family of dynamic companies, comprised of Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur, Container Supply, Fox Valley, Rhino, Novvia Canada, Southern Container, Duval Container, Rios, Auberst, Innovative Container, Rahway, and JF Shelton Packaging Distribution, Novvia has set a new industry standard as a national stocking distributor with a comprehensive suite of containers and supplies, trusted local relationships and 40+ years of best-in-class customer service. For more information, please visit www.novviagroup.com.

About Kelso

Kelso is one of the oldest and most established firms specializing in private equity investing. Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in 139 transactions. Kelso was founded by the inventor of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and, as a result, the principles of partnership and alignment of interest serve as the foundation of the firm's investment philosophy. Kelso benefits from a successful investment track record, deep sector expertise, a long-tenured and stable investing team, and a reputation as a preferred partner to management teams and corporate partners. Kelso has significant experience investing in and supporting high-growth distribution and packaging platforms. The firm is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.kelso.com.

