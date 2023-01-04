GPARENCY Ups the Ante with Up-to-the-Minute Alerts for Price Changes
National Prop-tech platform rewards members with real-time data For 35K-plus listings on its Digital Marketplace directoryNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adding yet another competitive edge, GPARENCY -- a national commercial real estate prop-tech platform providing ground-breaking tools for finding and financing transactions – has announced the launch of a new program that sends real-time alerts to members’ devices, providing up-to-the-minute price changes on existing listings. The Alerts program, which is available exclusively to GPARENCY members, is an innovative tool that enables investors to be the first to know market price updates. Although the program is designed to be available only to members, GPARENCY is currently offering a seven-day free trial to introduce the technology.
“This is an ‘early bird catches the best deals’ concept,” said Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and CEO of GPARENCY. “Our members are already benefiting from updated data for every property listed on the Digital Marketplace. With the new program, they also have a huge head start on price changes, long before the competition!”
GPARENCY features more than 35,000 properties on its Digital Marketplace directory, sourced by an in-house team dedicated to finding the latest price changes, acquisition opportunities, and market updates -- along with contributions from over 1,000 listing brokerages -- totaling more than $50 billion worth of deals.
Although locations and addresses of listings may be viewed on the website’s directory for free, only GPARENCY members, who have joined for $5,000 annually, have access to such seminal information as asking prices, pricing updates, names of listing brokers, applicable lenders, site descriptions, and regional comps. With the Alerts program, members additionally enjoy a calculable advantage with up-to-the-minute pricing information on properties across the country.
More information about the GPARENCY Alerts and free-trial programs may be found at gparency.com
About GPARENCY
GPARENCY is a wholly unique commercial real estate prop-tech platform providing competitive tools for finding and financing transactions, nationwide. Its one-of-a-kind business model offers free access to a directory of national listings through an interactive digital map, aka Digital Marketplace, which is constantly updated for the most current on- and off-market availabilities. Other features include more than 400,000 sales and finance comps, relevant public data, updates on the best lender rates and terms, and the option of having a member of the GPARENCY Banking team shop or close a deal for a maximum of $11,000, debt or equity.
