The Lazy Gourmet, Vancouver's Premiere Catering Company, Joins Compass Group Canada's Family of Businesses

Canada's largest food service provider welcomes The Lazy Gourmet team, founded by Canadian female culinary trailblazer Susan Mendelson, in a historic deal for the Vancouver hospitality industry.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lazy Gourmet, Vancouver's pioneering catering company, announced today they are joining Compass Group Canada, the nation's leading food service provider. The historic deal will see The Lazy Gourmet and its entire team of 130, join the food service leader to further the locally-run business' footprint in Metro Vancouver and beyond.

Susan Mendelson, who co-founded The Lazy Gourmet in 1979, will stay on and continue to provide her veteran catering lens for the company, while long-time, award-winning general manager Kevin Mazzone will continue to take the reins and lead the talented team.

"Having completed 43 years in business, with the last year being our most successful to-date, I can only reflect on how proud I am of our team and all we have accomplished together, including overcoming the challenges of the pandemic," said Mendelson. "We have come out of it stronger than ever, so when Compass Group Canada approached us with the opportunity, I knew they were the right partner to take The Lazy Gourmet to the next level. I am excited to see how our team, including Kevin, my partner and general manager of the company, will learn and grow under the banner of such a successful and esteemed company."

The Lazy Gourmet has prided itself on its ability to create unforgettable culinary experiences, big or small. During that time, Mendelson has achieved multiple awards of recognition for building The Lazy Gourmet into the much-loved hospitality service provider it is today. With its focus on uncompromising quality of ingredients and West Coast hospitality, The Lazy Gourmet has catered events across the spectrum, including small breakfast meetings, to prominent, large-scale events, including the 2010 Olympic Games and PGA Tour.

As the country's largest food service provider, Compass Group Canada is an industry leader in culinary excellence, managing a vast portfolio of food service across a variety of sectors including education, business and industry, sports and entertainment and healthcare. Today's announcement adds The Lazy Gourmet to their impressive portfolio of brands, with a goal of expanding and supporting the local caterer to bring their signature style to even more Vancouver clients.

The company's sophisticated infrastructure, including a team of executive chefs, procurement division, and established business acumen, coupled with The Lazy Gourmet's best-in-class hospitality team is a perfect match.

"We are thrilled to have Susan Mendelson, a culinary legend in Canada, Kevin and the entire The Lazy Gourmet team, join our Compass family," said Jacques Webster, president of Eurest, a sector of Compass Group. "We want The Lazy Gourmet to continue being who they always have been, with Susan and Kevin continuing to lead their day-to-day operations. Our goal is to harness their ingenuity and passion for hospitality while giving them access to our resources to support sustained growth. We also can't wait to learn from their unique style and award-winning recipe for success."

About The Lazy Gourmet

Co-founded in 1979 by Susan Mendelson, The Lazy Gourmet is one of Vancouver's first catering companies. It specializes in West Coast hospitality while showcasing the finest local ingredients and outstanding quality our region has to offer. Services encompass everything from morning baking, event planning, to fully produced sit down dinners for 800 and more. The Lazy Gourmet is currently located at 1545 West 3rd Avenue. For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca .

The Lazy Gourmet | catering@lazygourmet.ca

Twitter: @TheLazyGourmet | Instagram: @TheLazyGourmet

Facebook: @LazyGourmet | lazygourmet.ca

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is Canada's leading foodservice and support services provider with over 20,000 associates working in more than 2,100 locations throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services, including facilities management and vending services. Compass Group Canada works across core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors' residences, and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2022, Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2021 and 2020 and as a GTA Top Employer in 2021. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com , LinkedIn and Instagram .

