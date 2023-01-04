Neurothrombectomy Devices Market to Expand at a Stunning CAGR of ~7% | ~1312 Million by 2033

Neurothrombectomy devices market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 1312 million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~7% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global neurothrombectomy devices market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~1312 million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~7%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 667 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of the neurothrombectomy devices market worldwide are the increasing prevalence of stroke and the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases.Market Definition of Neurothrombectomy DevicesThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines a neurothrombectomy device as one that uses mechanical, laser, ultrasound, or a combination of technologies to remove or dissolve blood clots from the cerebral neurovasculature. Neurothrombectomy devices have been studied in patients who have either undergone unsuccessful IV rtPA therapy, are ineligible for or have contraindications to IV rtPA use, or both. When compared to pharmacologic thrombolysis, these devices may provide a number of potential benefits, such as faster recanalization, improved efficacy in treating major vessel occlusions, and more efficacy with a lower risk for hemorrhagic complications. Neurothrombectomy devices are crucial for the treatment of ischemic stroke, which primarily affects elderly persons.Request Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Report Sample @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4615 Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Growth DriversWhen a clot develops in one of the blood veins supplying the brain with oxygen and nutrition, a condition known as stroke, neurothrombectomy devices are necessary. Hence, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is estimated to boost market growth. For instance, the CDC estimates that 1 in 6 fatalities from cardiovascular disease in 2020 were caused by stroke. Moreover, neurothrombectomy devices are crucial for the treatment of ischemic stroke, which primarily affects elderly persons. The most popular form of treatment for acute ischemic stroke is neurothrombectomy since it improves functional outcomes and lowers patient mortality. According to studies, ischemic stroke claimed the lives of more than 3.3 million people in 2020. More than 80% of stroke cases are ischemic strokes.The global neurothrombectomy devices market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing geriatric populationRising prevalence of cardiovascular diseasesTechnology advancement in the healthcare sectorNew product launches by key market playersGrowing healthcare expenditureGlobal Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Restraining FactorAs the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and stroke increases the competition among key market players increases to provide more high-tech devices and treatments. Therefore, there is tough competition between key market players to launch new products at a fast pace, which can hamper the quality of the product. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global neurothrombectomy devices market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/neurothrombectomy-devices-market/4615 Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market SegmentationBy End-User (Hospitals, Emergency Clinics, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)The hospitals segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing patient pool in the hospital. Additionally, people’s strong desire to be treated by highly skilled medical personnel and the existence of a huge patient pool in a hospital facility, which in turn is estimated to increase the overall spending in the healthcare sector. As per one of the expenditure data reports, global health spending has increased overall during the previous 20 years, doubling in real terms, reaching USD 8.5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP (up from 8.5% in 2000). Moreover, the rising awareness among people regarding CVDs, hypertension, and obesity and significant investment in the healthcare sector across the globe are predicted to boost segment growth over the forecast period.By Product Type (Clot Retrieval Devices, Aspiration Devices, and Snares)By RegionThe North America neurothrombectomy devices market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the fact that the US spends the most on healthcare, at over USD 12,000 per person. Moreover, the high prevalence of heart-related diseases, high mortality due to cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and obesity are predicted to boost the market growth. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cardiovascular disease claims one life in the United States every 34 seconds. In the United States, heart disease claimed the lives of almost 697,000 people in 2020, accounting for 1 in 5 fatalities. The market research report on global neurothrombectomy devices also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Neurothrombectomy Devices MarketSome of the key players of the global neurothrombectomy devices market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., Acandis GmbH, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, and others. 