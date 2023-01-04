16 Companies to Participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is hosting a series of online Corporate Presentations, whereby the Senior Management teams of leading listed maritime companies will present their business development, strategy, growth prospects, and overall sector outlook.



The presentations will be approximately 45 minutes and consist of a company presentation followed by live Q&A between company management and webinar participants. Please see below the schedule of each presenting company.

The presentations schedule is as follows:

DATE TIME PRESENTING COMPANIES SPEAKERS Monday,

January 9, 2023

10:00 – 10:45 am EST ENETI

(NYSE: NETI) Robert Bugbee, President & Director

James Doyle, Head of Corporate Development & IR

Carl Erik, Managing Director 11:00 – 11:45 am EST Scorpio Tankers

(NYSE: STNG) Robert Bugbee, President & Director

Brian Lee, CFO Tuesday,

January 10, 2023

10:00 – 10:45 am EST Star Bulk Carriers

(NASDAQ: SBLK) Hamish Norton, President

Christos Begleris, co - CFO

Simos Spyrou, co – CFO 11:00 – 11:45 am EST Navigator Holdings

(NYSE: NVGS)

Mads Peter Zacho, CEO

Oeyvind Lindeman, CCO Wednesday,

January 11, 2023 10:00 – 10:45 am EST Seanergy Maritime Holdings

(NASDAQ: SHIP) Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO

Stavros Gyftakis, CFO Thursday,

January 12, 2023

10:00 – 10:45 am EST TEN Ltd

(NYSE: TNP) Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO

George Saroglou, COO

Harrys Kosmatos, Corporate Development Officer

Apostolos Tsitsirakis, Strategy & Corporate Development 11:00 – 11:45 am EST Dorian LPG

(NYSE: LPG) John Lycouris, CEO

Ted Young, CFO Tuesday,

January 17, 2023

10:00 – 10:45 am EST International Seaways

(NYSE: INSW) Lois Zabrocky, CEO

Jeff Pribor, CFO 11:00 – 11:45 am EST Safe Bulkers

(NYSE: SB) Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President

Konstantinos Adamopoulos, CFO

Thanasis Antonakis, Assistant CFO, Chief Compliance Officer Wednesday,

January 18, 2023

10:00 – 10:45 am EST Eurodry

(NASDAQ: EDRY) Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO

Dr. Anastasios Aslidis, CFO 11:00 – 11:45 am EST Pyxis Tankers

(NASDAQ: PXS) Eddie Valentis, Chairman & CEO

Henry Williams, CFO Thursday,

January 19, 2023 10:00 – 10:45 am EST United Maritime Corporation

(NASDAQ: USEA) Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO

Stavros Gyftakis, CFO Tuesday,

January 24, 2023

10:00 – 10:45 am EST Genco Shipping & Trading

(NYSE: GNK) John C. Wobensmith, President & CEO

Apostolos Zafolias, CFO 11:00 – 11:45 am EST Euroseas

(NASDAQ: ESEA) Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO

Dr. Anastasios Aslidis, CFO Tuesday,

January 31, 2023

10:00 – 10:45 am EST d’Amico International Shipping

(Borsa Italiana: DIS) Carlos Balestra di Mottola, CFO 11:00 – 11:45 am EST MPC Container Ships

(Oslo: MPCC) Constantin Baack, CEO

