NH Coverts Project Seeks Volunteers on Behalf of New Hampshire’s Wildlife and Forests

January 5, 2023

Durham, NH — The NH Coverts Project is accepting applications from new volunteers interested in participating in the 2023 NH Coverts Project volunteer training program. This year’s training will take place over the course of four weeks, with one virtual session to be held on the evening of May 4, and three in-person field workshops to be held in Antrim on May 12, Milton Mills on May 19, and Walpole on May 26.

Since its beginning in 1995, the NH Coverts Project has trained over 500 volunteers in promoting wildlife conservation and forest stewardship throughout the state. Each year, 25 conservation-minded residents connect with a team of natural resource professionals to learn more about wildlife and forest ecology, habitat management, land conservation, and effective outreach to share their new knowledge. There is a $50 registration fee, however program sponsors cover all other program costs. In exchange for the training, participants commit to volunteer at least 40 hours of their time during the coming year to educate and motivate others to become stewards of the state’s wildlife and forest resources.

A covert, pronounced “cover” with a “t,” is a thicket that provides shelter for wildlife. The term symbolizes the project’s goal of enhancing, restoring, and conserving habitat for native wildlife in New Hampshire. Once trained through the Coverts Project, participants become members of a knowledgeable statewide network connected through newsletters, field trips, and workshops.

Coverts volunteers give their time in a variety of ways. Some lead field walks or organize volunteer workdays, while others serve on town boards or manage their own property for wildlife habitat. “I participated in the Coverts Training [last] spring and have since written about what I learned for the [my local land trust’s] newsletter,” one volunteer shared. “I have also made changes in how I manage my small plot of land.” Volunteers come from many backgrounds and professions, but they are united in their desire to help New Hampshire’s wildlife and forests.

The NH Coverts Project is sponsored by UNH Cooperative Extension and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The program also receives support from the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Division of Forests and Lands.

To apply for this year’s NH Coverts Project training, download, complete, and submit the 2023 NH Coverts Project Application at nhcoverts.org. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2023. For more information, visit the project website at nhcoverts.org or contact Project Coordinator Haley Andreozzi at haley.andreozzi@unh.edu or 603-862-5327.