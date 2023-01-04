PCMag Names i3 Broadband a Best Gaming ISP Provider for 2023
i3 Broadband is a leading Midwest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider of 100% fiber-optic broadband service.
Leading fiber-to-home provider makes prestigious list for first time; recognized for speed and quality of world class fiber-optic network
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i3 Broadband, a leading Midwest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider of 100% fiber-optic broadband service, has been recognized by PCMag as one of the Best Gaming ISPs for 2023. PCMag editors spent more than a year collecting test results to show which ISPs offer rock-solid, lightning-fast broadband internet connections best for gamers. I3 Broadband is highlighted on a list of Best Gaming ISPs by State for its quality service in Illinois.
— Paul Cronin, i3 Broadband CEO
The scores are based on measurements gathered via the PCMag Speed Test tool, which consumers can use to test their own internet speed at home. In addition to speed, PCMag ranked connection quality by measuring latency (the time it takes for an internet packet to travel from its source to its destination) and jitter (which checks for consistency of the latency). Latency and jitter scores were combined to create the Gaming Quality Index (the lowest scores are the best for gaming).
In the rankings, PCMag noted that i3 Broadband joins the prestigious list for the first time and that “going with an agile local provider is going to pay off when it comes to the quality of your gameplay.”
“PC Mag’s recognition of i3 Broadband is an incredible honor,” said Paul Cronin, CEO of i3 Broadband. “Our product is reliable, fast, and backed by an uncompromising commitment to customer service. It’s rewarding to be celebrated by such a highly respected publication as PCMag.” Cronin adds, “I’m proud of our team of dedicated employees who work diligently to deliver on our long-term vision of offering communities the fastest and most reliable fiber optic network in the markets we serve.”
“For gamers in particular, broadband speed is essential,” said Jane Larson, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for i3 Broadband. Larson adds, “We are proud to offer lightning fast and reliable internet connectivity so all of our customers, whether gaming, streaming, or working from home, have the best possible experience.”
Based in Peoria, Illinois, i3 Broadband is expanding to bring the fastest and most reliable fiber optic network on the market to communities in Missouri, Illinois, and Rhode Island. This increased investment and expansion will bring quality jobs and make those regions more attractive to the business community by introducing greater competition and offering symmetrical speeds up to 2 Gigabit per second.
i3 Broadband is now hiring for sales, customer service, and service technician positions. Those interested in an exciting career with advancement potential can submit a resume via email to careers@i3broadband.com. Customers interested in switching providers can visit www.i3broadband.com or email info@i3broadband.com.
About i3 Broadband
i3 Broadband is the leading fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband, Television, and Voice services to residential and commercial customers throughout Central Illinois and Missouri. It also serves select markets in the East Bay of Rhode Island. i3 Broadband is committed to providing the best customer experience possible through local operations, exceptional staff, and community involvement. For more information, visit i3broadband.com or call (309) 689-0711.
