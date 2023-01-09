EvidenceCare and Ardent Health Services Partner to Deliver Real-Time Clinical Insight in the EHR

Ardent Health Services and EvidenceCare Partnership

EvidenceCare and Ardent Health Services announced their partnership to develop EvidenceCare’s product, CareGauge, in Ardent’s Epic EHR system.

This partnership with EvidenceCare is an investment in empowering our clinicians with better information to deliver the highest quality care.” — Marty Bonick, President and CEO at Ardent

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- EvidenceCare today announced a new partnership with Ardent Health Services to implement EvidenceCare’s patented and award-winning product, CareGauge , in its Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR) system.Despite abundant sources of clinical and cost data, physicians rarely have access to the data they need at the point of care to make informed decisions.EvidenceCare created CareGauge to give physicians access to cost and care insights in the EHR that adjusts in real-time as treatments are ordered. This unmatched visibility reduces unwarranted care variation and unnecessary cost.With a focus on innovative ways to deliver high quality health care, Ardent is the latest health system to invest in implementing CareGauge in their EHR to be used by their clinicians.“At Ardent, we are working to leverage the power of data and technology to make better decisions for patients,” said Marty Bonick, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ardent. “This partnership with EvidenceCare is an investment in empowering our clinicians with better information to deliver the highest quality care.”CareGauge gives physicians an easy, non-invasive way to get immediate feedback on utilization, length of stay, imaging, labs, medications, procedures, and more to help them make the most informed care decisions.“To truly transform the way care is delivered, you must equip the people delivering care with innovative tools,” said F.J. Campbell, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Ardent. “We’re excited about our physicians using CareGauge and leading the way to better care.”“By delivering the right data at the right time, clinical workflows are optimized, and patient care is improved,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare. “We’re excited about the opportunity to work with an innovative health system like Ardent that shares our desire to help physicians deliver the best care possible.”---ABOUT EVIDENCECAREEvidenceCare is a new type of clinical decision support system (CDSS) with its EHR-integrated and content-agnostic platform that empowers better care decisions by improving clinical workflows. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based insights and measurable outcomes. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is one of the top INC 5000 fastest growing healthcare tech companies and has won multiple awards for its innovative products and platform.ABOUT ARDENT HEALTH SERVICESArdent Health Services invests in people, technology and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care in six states with more than 24,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, 95% of eligible Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A or B for Fall 2022, compared with 57% of all ranked U.S. hospitals. In 2022, Modern Healthcare recognized six Ardent entities as “Best Places to Work,” marking the 14th consecutive year an Ardent facility was recognized. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by current and former members of Ardent’s management team; Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; and Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a publicly traded real estate investment trust.

EvidenceCare's CareGauge Product Explainer Video