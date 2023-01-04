U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Jordan and Saudi Arabia

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking traveled to Jordan and Saudi Arabia on January 3 to advance UN-led peace efforts and to support the Yemeni parties to reach an agreement on a truce extension and expansion, for the sake of all Yemenis. A durable ceasefire and an inclusive Yemeni-led political settlement are the only path forward to end the conflict and reverse Yemen’s dire humanitarian crisis. We urge the Houthis to cooperate with the UN and listen to Yemeni calls for justice, accountability, and peace. Yemenis deserve to determine the future of their country, and the United States remains committed to supporting a sustainable end to over eight years of conflict.

