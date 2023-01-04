Utility Work to Begin on Next Stage of Freedom Road Expansion in Butler County (Cranberry Township)

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming tree trimming for future utility work on Freedom Road (State Route 3020) between Freedom Road and Lovi Road in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

On January 9, 2023, weather permitting, crews will be starting work for upcoming utility movement. There will be no anticipated traffic impacts at this time.

This project is an extension of Freedom Road project which includes new highway and turning lanes, widening, paving, drainage, signal upgrade/replacement, and lighting work with service and access roads, highway realignment and safety improvements and sidewalks.

Contractor, Gulisek Construction, LLC of Mt. Pleasant, PA will be completing this $18 million project anticipated to be complete in November 2025.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

