Rezolve.ai Earns New Badges in the G2 Winter 2023 Report

We believe that the future platform of enterprise innovation is Microsoft Teams and that the future of employee support on Teams is Rezolve.ai” — Manish Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, US, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G2, the world's largest and most trusted peer-to-peer software review platform, has released its esteemed Winter 2023 Report, and Rezolve.ai has been recognized with top new badges. Being an automated service desk provider based in CA, Rezolve.ai has earned five new badges for the Service Desk Category, including badges like High Performer, Easiest To Do Business With, Easiest To Use, Users Most Likely To Recommend and Easiest Setup.

The G2 Grid Reports are based on authentic user feedback and highlight which solutions have the most satisfied customers and the most prominent market reach. Rezolve.ai is a next-generation AI-powered service desk software provider focusing on providing instant personalized employee support and seamless employee experience within collaborative platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Slack.

Addressing the media, Manish Sharma, COO of Rezolve.ai, said that obtaining the prestigious G2 accreditation as the world's leading AI service desk is a big honor for the entire Rezolve.ai team.

"Reviews are becoming an increasingly significant component of the buyer's customer experience for AI-powered service desk companies like Rezolve.ai. The wide range and quality of our badges in G2's Winter 2023 report speak volumes about our customers' trust in us. We respect customer experience at Rezolve.ai, and our continuous recognition in the service desk category demonstrates that we provide the right solutions and experiences that our clients prefer", Manish Sharma added.

"G2 is an internationally trusted software review platform that takes advantage of the industry's experience to enable others to choose the best software and services for their organizations. And its ranks are based on genuine reviews and input from G2 users. Our entire team is delighted about our accomplishments and wishes to convey heartfelt gratitude for our honest reviews.", said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is a modern AI-powered employee service desk solution that provides automated employee support and seamless experience within Microsoft Teams and Slack. Rezolve.ai deliver contextual and personalized employee support in seconds and drives up self-service and high levels of auto-resolution with reduced service cost using conversational AI and Machine Learning. Rezolve.ai helps the employees by providing the right information, triaging an issue, performing a task or creating a ticket on behalf of the employee. It can also pull-in an expert for live chat for more complex issues within 10 to 15 seconds!

Rezolve.ai Shines Bright in G2 Winter 2023 Report with New Badges