Single Mom Finds Humor in Life Only to Become Recognized Humor Blogger
Single mother, Mona Andrei, is awarded Humor Blogger of the Year and makes the Feedspot list for Top 100 Humor Blogs on the web.
I don’t know how I got on their radars. But when I got the news, I needed a paper bag.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December was a month of surprises for single mother, Mona Andrei. At the beginning of the month, she was awarded “Humor Blogger of the Year” by Corporate Vision. And then during the last week of the month she received an email from the Founder of Feedspot, Anuj Agarwal, personally congratulating her because her blog, Moxie-Dude.com, had made their list of “Top 100 Humor Blogs on the web.”
— Mona Andrei
It seems that her ability to laugh at herself is getting noticed. “I don’t know how I got on their radars. But when I got the news, I needed a paper bag. Both times,” Mona admits.
Topics on Mona’s blog include almost everything from thoughts on writing to parenting to her many failed cooking attempts. According to her, it’s because her kitchen hates her. But she’s okay with that. She’d rather be blogging than cooking anyway.
An ambassador for single mothers, Mona recently launched a podcast called Single Moms with Moxie. And in 2021, she released her first book, SUPERWOMAN: A Funny and Reflective Look at Single Motherhood (Cynren Press).
“Mona’s ability to mix humor with insight is truly admirable,” states Holly Monteith of Cynren Press.
“I was 24 years old when I became a single mother with a toddler and a baby and no support from their father,” states Mona. “My goal with SUPERWOMAN was to remind other single mothers that they are not alone and hopefully help them find a little humor in their circumstances. And now with the podcast, my goal is to elevate single moms and remind them that there’s more to life than laundry.”
What’s next for Mona? She’s currently working on her second book titled, Hormones, eye rolls, and other hazards of living with teens – An almost practical guide. As well, she’s working on a psychological thriller about a serial killer. Although known for her memoir-style writing, she makes it perfectly clear that her serial killer story is not a memoir.
About Mona Andrei
Mona Andrei is a Montreal-based author, blogger, and communication specialist.
