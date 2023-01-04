Waxing Base Paper Market will surpass USD 5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.10% till 2030 : GreyViews

Waxing Base Paper Market Size By Thickness (8 to 20 GSM, Up to 8 GSM, 30 to 60 GSM and More Than 50 GSM), By Type (Wet Wax and Dry Wax), By Application (Packaging and Printing), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the thickness, type, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global waxing base paper market are unn Paper Company; Inteplast Group; Paradise Packaging; Navbharat Industries.; Seaman Paper Co.; Framarx; Handy Wacks, Inc; Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas.; Oji Holdings Corporation.; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; CGP Coating Innovation; Stora Enso Oyj; Sappi Europe SA; Verso Corporation; SUNPACK CORPORATION; UPM; Burgo Group Spa; Ballarpur Industries Limited.; JK Paper; Minerals Technologies Inc.; Grantham Manufacturing Ltd; EuroWaxPack; Charlotte Packaging Ltd.; THE GRIFF NETWORK; Military Spec Packaging; among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide waxing base paper market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Today, the packaging is a must for all items, particularly if you want to increase the shelf life of your products. Waxing base paper is paper that has been waxed on both sides. Waxing base paper is used in a wide range of items, including electrical and electronic equipment. Wax-coated paper is excellent at absorbing liquids and offers a non-stick surface for use in a variety of packaging applications. Packaging manufacturers are becoming more interested in the development of biodegradable materials. Waxing base paper is perfect for food products including confections, candies, and baked goods due to its hydrophobic properties. Only uses involving cold storage are permitted for waxing base paper. Food packaged with waxed base paper can be heated or cooked in the microwave because microwaves largely have no effect on it. Waxing base paper manufacturers offer to wax base paper in rolls in a variety of thicknesses and breadth depending on the end-use applications. To prevent water from touching the paper, the wax coating is typically utilized. These papers can be used to effectively hide or shield the tainting and degrading of fruit, dairy, and pastry items.

Scope of Waxing Base Paper Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Thickness, Type, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players unn Paper Company; Inteplast Group; Paradise Packaging; Navbharat Industries.; Seaman Paper Co.; Framarx; Handy Wacks, Inc; Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas.; Oji Holdings Corporation.; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; CGP Coating Innovation; Stora Enso Oyj; Sappi Europe SA; Verso Corporation; SUNPACK CORPORATION; UPM; Burgo Group Spa; Ballarpur Industries Limited.; JK Paper; Minerals Technologies Inc.; Grantham Manufacturing Ltd; EuroWaxPack; Charlotte Packaging Ltd.; THE GRIFF NETWORK; Military Spec Packaging; among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The 30 to 60 GSM segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The thickness segment is 8 to 20 GSM, up to 8 GSM, 30 to 60 GSM, and more than 50 GSM. The 30 to 60 GSM segment will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the increase in demand for printing, food wrapping, and packaging. The largest consumer of paper globally is printing and writing, which includes all types of paper used for periodicals, catalogs, books, commercial printing, business forms, stationery, copying, and digital printing.

The dry wax segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is a wet wax and dry wax. The dry wax segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Dry wax paper is made from kraft paper that has undergone a dry waxing process after being bleached. With this technique, the wax is fully removed from the paper.

The printing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is packaging and printing. The printing segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Waxing base paper has a reduced porosity surface that improves ink retention, making it ideal for printing. These factors are projected to increase further demand for the worldwide waxing base paper market over the course of the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the waxing base paper include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Due to the high fast food consumption in America. Additionally, the rapidly developing inks & coatings, personal care & cosmetics, and waxing industries, as well as the rising usage of wax as a base component in cosmetic products, are all anticipated to fuel the growth of the worldwide wax market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's waxing base paper market size was valued at USD 0.62 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2030. Because the local population is eating more fast food and the food industry is growing. Based in this area there are global cosmetic corporations including Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble Co., L'Oréal Group, and Colgate-Palmolive.

China

China’s waxing base paper market size was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. China is anticipated to be the largest market for waxing base paper in the region in terms of both production and consumption. Due to the rising demand for wax in industries including building and furniture production, the region's waxing base paper business is growing.

India

India's waxing base paper market size was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030. Some of the key players in the Indian waxing base paper market generate sizable amounts of revenue, maintain solid brand equity for their products, have little demand volatility, and put up substantial amounts of effort in research and development. ITC Limited is one of India's leading manufacturers and suppliers of paper goods because of its extensive product line. In order to meet consumer demand, the company, which dominates the market for value-added paperboards, is also focusing on expanding the line of specialty waxed base papers.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the waxing base paper market is mainly driven by the increase consumer consumption patterns in the food and beverages sector.

