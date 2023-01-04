RAP Foundation Commits $25,000 and Training Resources to Inaugural Coachella Valley Giving Day

New partnership introduces nonprofit trainings and increases CV Giving Day incentive prizes to $55,000

/EIN News/ -- PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regional Access Project Foundation (RAP Foundation) has signed on as a funding partner of the inaugural Coachella Valley Giving Day (CV Giving Day), a philanthropic initiative created by FirstBank , one of the country's largest privately held banks with a focus on "banking for good," and the Desert Community Foundation (DCF).



CV Giving Day is a 24-hour online giving event that will launch on March 1, 2023, with the goal of increasing individual philanthropy and supporting local nonprofit organizations in the Coachella Valley.

The RAP Foundation has committed $25,000 towards the incentive prize pool bringing its total to $55,000. The funding will help reward participating nonprofits for reaching certain milestones, such as having the most unique donors. Other incentive prizes will be announced in the coming months.

“We’re happy to support the first Coachella Valley Giving Day as it will be such a wonderful opportunity to showcase all of the worthwhile causes and organizations across the Valley,” said Leticia De Lara, Executive Director at RAP Foundation. “We hope that every nonprofit organization joins us in this effort to build a collective philanthropic movement.”

In addition to the $25,000 towards CV Giving Day’s nonprofit incentive pool, The RAP Foundation will also be providing nonprofit trainings that cover marketing and promotion, donor activation and outreach, and other topics meant to increase the success of the campaign as well as nonprofit donations.

“The RAP Foundation is providing critical support to ensure that the first CV Giving Day is successful for all of our nonprofit participants,” said Jake Wuest, FirstBank California Market President. “The incentive prize pool is a fun way to encourage friendly competitiveness among the nonprofit participants and generate interest from potential donors.”

“As this will be the first iteration of CV Giving Day, we truly thank the RAP Foundation for committing their resources to train our nonprofit organizations so they know what to expect and can amplify the overall success of our efforts,” said Mary Panesar, Executive Director at the Desert Community Foundation.

CV Giving Day currently has more than 100 registered nonprofit organizations participating in the 24-hour giving campaign. There is no cost for nonprofits to participate, and 501(c)(3) organizations, including eligible schools and churches within the Coachella Valley, can register through February 1, 2023. For more information, registration, and to donate to your preferred nonprofit, please visit www.cvgivingday.org .

About the RAP Foundation

The Regional Access Project Foundation’s vision is to enhance the quality of life for all residents of eastern Riverside County by investing in nonprofits and empowering them to effectively serve unmet needs by providing funding, oversight, technical assistance and guidance to nonprofit community-based organizations or collaborative groups, and other tax-exempt agencies which serve the populations of eastern Riverside Country in the areas of health, mental health and juvenile interventions. More information is available at rapfoundation.org.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across California, Colorado, and Arizona. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $80 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com .

About Desert Community Foundation

Desert Community Foundation is a public charity organization that has been serving the communities of the Coachella Valley since 1999. DCF works to address the core concerns and needs of the region including access to higher education, youth development, housing, health care, animal welfare, and the arts and culture—which are critical to our quality of life.

DCF manages multiple charitable funds and stewards more than $115 million in assets. Through its partnerships with local donors, nonprofits, and community members, DCF is dedicated to the promise of creating a strong and prosperous future for the region.

For more information, visit https://www.desertfoundation.org/ .

MEMBER FDIC

Media Contacts

Chandra Brin

303.235.1402

Chandra.Brin@efirstbank.com