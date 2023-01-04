Blue Federal Credit Union Is Awarded ‘Great Place to Work’ Designation

Blue Employees Say Their Workplace is a Great Place to Work

/EIN News/ -- Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union headquartered in Wyoming and one of the fastest growing in Colorado, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Blue. This year, over 85% of employees said Blue is a great place to work, compared to 61% at the typical U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“We are honored to be named a Great Place to Work-Certified company. We work hard every day to foster and provide a creative, inclusive, and dynamic environment where employees can bring their best selves to work every day and build fulfilling careers,” said Melissa Hanes, Chief People Officer of Blue. “Blue’s past, present, and future growth is directly tied to employee success and satisfaction, and we look forward to continuing to invest in a welcoming culture where everyone can learn and thrive.”

Blue believes that taking care of our members is our number one priority and making sure that we offer an excellent place to work and give back to our communities allows us to do just that. From competitive wages, unique perks, and career advancement opportunities, employees at Blue are set up for success. In addition to being Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, Blue likes to recognize our exceptional employees as well on a personal level. Every year, we present our Legacy, Spirit of Service, and Do-Gooder of the Year awards to very deserving members of our team based off criteria like community service, above and beyond member service, and volunteerism.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Blue is one of the best companies to work for in the

Attachments

Michele Bolkovatz Blue Federal Credit Union 3074325402 mbolkovatz@bluefcu.com