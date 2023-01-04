CES 2023: Thermaltake Unveils Ceres 500 TG ARGB Gaming PC Cases

The mid-Tower configuration supports the latest generation of high-performance graphics cards

WALNUT, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The premium brand for PC Case, Cooling, Power, and memory solutions, is excited to announce the brand-new Ceres 500 TG gaming PC chassis set to debut during CES 2023. Thermaltake's Ceres 500 TG ARGB is built to bring optimal thermal performance through the three-meshed metal panels, which are intended to obtain more cooling air intake for excellent ventilation. Thermaltake Ceres 500 TG ARGB gaming chassis is optimized for both Air and AIO water cooling options and includes support for up to 420mm radiator sizes. In addition, the chassis comes preinstalled with four CT140 ARGB Fans for robust air-cooling efficiency out of the box.

Key features of the Ceres 500 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis

Four new CT140 ARGB fans are pre-installed, with three at the front and one in the rear.

Hinged 3mm Tempered Glass Side Panel

Support for 3.9" LCD panel kit through TT RGB Plus 2.0 software

Patented rotational PCI-E slots to display graphics cards either horizontally or vertically,

Riser cable bracket allowing for 90-degree or 180-degree riser cable installation

Storage support for up to a total of five 3.5" HDDs or up to eight 2.5" SSDs

The Ceres 500 TG ARGB boasts a unique mesh front and top panel with removable air filters, a solid metal frame, and four pre-installed CT140 ARGB fans, and it can accommodate AIO radiators up to 420mm. Furthermore, the 3mm thick tempered glass side panel is hinged for convenience and creates a framed view of the components inside. With its optimized cooling performance, customization options, and modern aesthetics, the Ceres 500 TG ARGB would be an ideal chassis for the next custom gaming build.

Availability

Ceres 500 TG ARGB will be available in the middle of January in major retailers.

Models

Ceres 500 TG ARGB Black and Ceres 500 TG ARGB Snow

【Thermaltake at CES 2023】

Thermaltake Ceres 500 TG ARGB will be showcased in the Thermaltake CES2023 booth as a live demo display. Thermaltake CES booth will take place at The Venetian, Lvl 2, Veronese 2402 (3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109) from January 4th to 6th, 9 AM - 6 PM. Media, industry analysts, influencers, and YouTubers are welcome to visit and experience innovative new products. Meeting by appointment, please get in touch with Andrew Ouyang on behalf of Thermaltake USA at andrewouyang@ideecreatives.com.

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

Follow Thermaltake USA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThermaltakeNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thermaltakeusa

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thermaltake_NA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThermaltakeNorthAmerica

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thermaltakena

LCGS (Liquid Cooling Gaming Systems): https://lcgs.thermaltakeusa.com

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, andrewouyang@ideecreatives.com

SOURCE Thermaltake