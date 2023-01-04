Submit Release
Acadia Healthcare to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC today announced that the Company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 9-12, 2023, at The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, California. In connection with the conference, there will be a webcast of the Company's presentation available on the Company's website starting at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time/4:15 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website for thirty days.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of November 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 246 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

