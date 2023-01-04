Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,124 in the last 365 days.

Umoja Biopharma to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc., an immuno-oncology company pioneering off-the-shelf, integrated therapeutics that reprogram immune cells to treat patients with solid and hematologic malignancies, announced today that the Company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 9-12, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.

Presentation Details:

Presentation Date/Time: January 11, 2023 at 10:30am PST
Presentation Location: JW Marriott, 515 Mason Street, Floor 2
Presenting Speaker: Andrew Scharenberg, M.D, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

About Umoja Biopharma
Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is an early clinical-stage company advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy. The Company is a transformative multi-platform immuno-oncology company founded with the goal of creating curative treatments for solid and hematological malignancies. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children's Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja's novel approach is powered by integrated cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVec™ off-the-shelf in vivo delivery platform, iCIL off-the-shelf cell therapy platform, the RACR™/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform, and the TumorTag™ targeting platform. Designed from the ground up to work together, these platforms are being developed to create and harness a powerful immune response in the body to directly, safely, and controllably attack cancer. Umoja believes that its approach can provide broader access to the most advanced immunotherapies and enable more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

Umoja Media Contact:
Karissa Cross, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
kcross@lifescicomms.com


You just read:

Umoja Biopharma to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.