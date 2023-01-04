Vibe Conference Announces 2023 Vista Award Finalists

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Vibe Conference, the premier on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today announces the 2023 Vibe Vista Award finalists. Vibe Vista Awards recognize the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management, and on-going positive results of beverage programs.



Vibe Vista Awards entries were reviewed by a panel of Johnson & Wales University beverage faculty, staff and alumni and were judged on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards.

The Vibe Vista Award finalists include:

Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program Delaware North Patina Restaurant Group Space 220 Kincaid's Norwegian Cruise Lines



Best Beer Program Buffalo Wild Wings Hooters of America Penn Entertainment



Best Spirits Program BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Patina Restaurant Group Space 220 Kincaid's



Best Wine Program Delaware North Sportservice Petco Park Morton's The Steakhouse Norwegian Cruise Lines



Best Beverage Limited Time Offer Delaware North Enterprise (Seeds for Sustainability) Mastro's PPX Hospitality P. F. Chang's

Best Beverage Menu

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill HEI Hotels & Resorts Royal Caribbean International



Best Overall: Hotels, Casinos & Cruise Lines Southland Casino Marriott International Royal Caribbean International



Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Brothers Bar & Grill Regal



Laddie Weiss, Producer, Vibe Conference, said, "Congratulations to the Vibe Vista Award finalists. Finalists were judged based on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards. We look forward to revealing the winners at Vibe Conference in February."

The winners will be announced at Vibe Conference taking place February 27-March 1, 2023 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina in San Diego, CA.

To learn more about the Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com. To submit an Operator qualification form, click here. Stay connected with the Vibe Conference and industry news at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/chains.

To learn more about sponsor opportunities, contact Donna Bruns, donna@vibeconference.com, Charlie Forman, cforman@questex.com, or Fadi Alsayegh, falsayegh@questex.com.

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2023 conference will be held February 27-March 1 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.