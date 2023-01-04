After Twenty Years On One ATS/CRM, Award Winning Recruiting Organization Moves to Loxo's Talent Intelligence Platform

Search Consulting Network, is the latest recruiting organization to transition away from a traditional ATS/CRM in favor of Loxo's Talent Intelligence Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Loxo announced that SCN - Search Consulting Network, is the latest recruiting organization to transition away from a traditional ATS/CRM in favor of Loxo's Talent Intelligence Platform. SCN is an award winning MRINetwork Search Consulting Firm on pace to exceed 50 associates in 2023.

SCN - Search Consulting Network Awards and Highlights:

4-Time MRI Top 10 Office

#1 Ranked MRINetwork Office in several categories over the past twenty years

MRI Top 10 Annual Billers (25)

#1 Ranked Project Recruiter Within MRI

MRI Rookie of the Year (2)

Over 1,900 candidates placed

$230 million successfully placed in annual compensation since 2001

SCN Search Consulting services they offer to customers:

Engaged Search

Contingency Search

International Search ( Mexico , Canada , Europe , Asia , South America )

, , , , ) Contract and Interim Staffing

Consulting

Employer Branding

Market Reports

Data and Talent Analytics

SCN Industry Areas of Specializes :

Advanced Manufacturing:

Production Parts

Mobility: Vehicles, Aerospace, Defense, Rail, Marine

Consumer Electronics

Mechanical Components

Metals Manufacturing

Plastics Manufacturing

Products for Plants

Automation Technologies

Industrial Products

Advanced Technologies:

Artificial Intelligence

IT

IoT

Software

Specialty Engineering:

Architectural

Structural Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

"For over twenty years we've relied on the same ATS/CRM to run our organization. We were not unhappy with PCRecruiter and had no pressing need to change anything. However, when we took the time to review Loxo after hearing a continuous buzz, it was impossible to ignore what we saw," said Jim Gerrera, Managing Director and Founder SCN.

"Loxo are just plain and simple light-years ahead of their competitors, and that includes the biggest ATS/CRM brands in the industry. The more we learned about the organization and team behind Loxo, the more we started to feel that Loxo is the future. The combination of their ATS and data sourcing is hard to beat."

"By moving to Loxo we're going to be able to do everything faster and much more easily than before. Our recruiters are going to make a lot more placements as a result. Loxo also gives us the ability to reduce costs and eliminate other sourcing and contact information tools we pay for. We did a trial before we made our decision and Loxo's sourcing database and contact information is really good, in fact so good that we are also eliminating another sourcing and contact information provider which is no longer going to be a necessary expense."

Guerrera added, "The choice of a CRM is one the single biggest decisions that a recruiting firm can make. We have surveyed many options over the years, and never found one that was even close to what we were using and had used for 20+ years. Then Loxo came, and the rest is history. It should have been a difficult decision, but instead it was quite easy. We are thrilled that Loxo support and service also has enabled for a smooth transition over. We are beyond appreciative."

"We are honored to provide the technology platform for another leading search consulting firm the caliber of SCN. We are thrilled they've chosen Loxo to help them go through their digital transformation in order to remain a leader in their markets for decades to come," said Matt Chambers, Founder and CEO of Loxo.

About SCN Search Consulting Network

Founded in 2000, SCN is a private, independently owned, international Search Consulting Firm based in Novi, MI and an award winning office of the MRI Network. Learn more at http://www.SCNteam.com.

About Loxo

Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. Loxo is a horizontally integrated suite of data-driven and AI-powered products designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform. The platform includes a best-in-class ATS, an AI-driven Recruiting CRM, talent search engine of over 1.2 billion people, with contact information including verified mobile phone, personal and work emails. The instant AI sourcing, ranking and matching, and multi-channel outbound recruiting solution makes identifying, engaging and hiring the very best possible talent easier than ever before. More than 13,200 Executive Search, RPO, professional recruitment and talent acquisition teams across the globe are using Loxo to become hiring machines. Learn more at https://loxo.co/

Media Contact

Loxo Press & Media, Loxo, 1 347-414-3714, dan@loxo.co

