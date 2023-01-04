Celebrate 2023 at Dickey's Barbecue Pit with Kids Eat Free

Dallas, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What better way to ring in 2023 than by bringing the family to the world's largest barbecue concept Dickey's Barbecue Pit, where KIDS EAT FREE all January long.

With classes starting back up following the holiday break, be sure to treat the kiddos to an after-school treat of Legit. Texas. Barbecue. paired with Dickey's signature sides we all know and love. Now through Jan. 31st, Kids Eat Free every day in-store only with a minimum $12 adult meal purchase. On Sundays, Kids Eat Free in-store and online at dickeys.com, or the Dickey's app, using the code KEFOLO at checkout.

"We're all about family at Dickey's, and we know everyone could use more for their money right now. We want help to keep the family dinner tradition going without breaking the budget," said CEO Laure Rea Dickey. "And if there is one thing we know, it's that our Texas-style barbecue is something that both kids and parents can agree on.

Dickey's Kids Eat Free offer is available at participating BBQ locations only and is not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts and promotions.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

