MICLEDI Announces Red AlInGaP microLEDs at CES 2023, Completing the Company’s Portfolio of Best-in-Class RGB microLEDs

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #54946 -- MICLEDI Microdisplays, a leading technology company in the field of microLED (µLED) displays for high-end Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, has produced its first demonstration units of Red µLEDs on AlInGaP starting material. The newest addition to its portfolio of R, G and B µLEDs follows the company’s strategy of optimized display module performance and is manufactured in a CMOS compatible flow, free of arsenide. Demonstration units of both Red GaN and Red AlInGaP will be shown at the company’s booth (#54946) in the Venetian Expo at CES 2023.



MICLEDI’s strategy is to enable true consumer AR glasses by making the best individual color-performing µLEDs, which when coupled with the company’s proprietary micro-lenses can be integrated into the highest performing full-color 3-panel µLED display module. Different applications (true consumer, industrial, automotive, and others) require different optimal performance parameters. MICLEDI CEO Sean Lord observed that, “There is no one-size-fits-all solution for AR glasses. This achievement, with our previously announced blue, green and red GaN µLEDs, opens the door to a broader offering of display module performance parameters which enables MICLEDI to serve customers developing AR glasses from medium to high resolution and medium to high brightness.”

Dr. Soeren Steudel, co-founder and CTO, stated, “Using advanced photolithography available in world-class 300mm wafer fabs assures that µLEDs made by MICLEDI will achieve lowest defectivity, highest process control and repeatability, and capitalizes on the symbiosis in manufacturing that comes from building our µLEDs in the same fabs and fab processes that advanced ASICs for µLED control and driving are made. Through partnerships with world-leading developers of starting materials and our healthy collaboration with IMEC and other fab partners, we will demonstrate at CES µLEDs with excellent color performance across the full range of drive currents for many different types of AR glasses appliances in blue, green and two optimized versions of red.”

MICLEDI’s first red on GaN is solidly in the red range with wavelength centered at 620nm and good FWHM of < 50nm. This newest announcement of red on AlInGaP achieves 653nm wavelength at extremely narrow FWHM of < 9nm. MICLEDI’s newest addition to its portfolio of colors is Ferrari-red, free of arsenide, CMOS compatible, and designed with a new structure as compared to standard GaN microLEDs.

MICLEDI’s 3-panel approach to µLED full-color displays is uniquely positioned to achieve the highest performance standards in AR glasses. AR glasses for indoor or semi-darkened light settings can be less efficient, less bright, and deliver less overall performance compared with outdoor sunlight settings. Best-in-class AR glasses with transparent lenses, for use all the way from low indoor light to bright outdoor sunlight, is a must before high-volume consumer adoption of AR glasses will commence. By optimizing the chemistry and physics of each individual color, MICLEDI enables the highest brightness of any of the alternative solutions in the market today.

MICLEDI will be at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this week at booth #54946 at the Venetian Expo. To make an appointment, contact Harold Blomquist at harold.blomquist@micledi.com.

