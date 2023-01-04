Public input requested for proposed improvements on Iowa 146 in Poweshiek County

Posted on: January 04, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Jan. 4, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for proposed improvements to the Iowa 146 / F-62 intersection near Searsboro in Poweshiek County

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023.

Through traffic on Iowa 146 will be detoured to Poweshiek County Road T-38, Interstate 80, Poweshiek County Road F-57, and U.S. 63. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information regarding this project, contact, Allison Smyth, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 1 Office, 1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, email allison.smyth@iowadot.us Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Please notify the contact listed above if you require a language other than English. Servicios de interpretación y traducción están disponibles en varios idiomas gratis. Favor de notificar el contacto enumerado a continuación si requiere un idioma que no sea inglés.

Comments must be received by January 23, 2023 to be considered

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again. If you would like to receive future email notifications or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowa5185



