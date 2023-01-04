Jasco Commits to Launch of New Matter Protocol in 2023 to Increase Interoperability of Smart Home Products

Jasco continues to expand smart home lines to make it easier for users to experience connected living

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading smart home products manufacturer Jasco, today announces its commitment to develop Matter certified products across all of its smart home product lines. This major update comes as Matter receives heightened attention at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.



Predictions of the smart home market are skyrocketing with the new promise of increased compatibility across ecosystems. In their continued commitment to interoperability, Jasco’s products already interact with a variety of smart home ecosystems. Adding Matter certified products will allow for smart home devices to be more secure, reliable and seamless to use.

“Compatibility has been the biggest challenge for the smart home industry’s growth. Matter will help accelerate adoption of smart home solutions by providing interoperability and backwards-compatibility of devices from different operating systems. Jasco has been a leader in the smart home industry for over two decades, and we are proud to be among the first to support Matter,” said Mitchell Davis, Vice President of Connected Home Product Development for Jasco. “We are committed to enabling our consumers to use products across all platforms as we shift into the next evolution of smart home technology.”

The new Matter 1.0 specification addresses compatibility challenges by offering one unified application standard for device makers to follow for many smart home applications including smart controls and sensors, lighting, security systems, smart speakers and more. Backed by a community of over 550 companies, including major players like Apple, Google and Amazon, Matter raises the bar for device security while also solving connectivity issues for both manufacturers and consumers.

Jasco’s comprehensive smart home portfolio allows for control over a wide array of home devices, including indoor lighting, smart switches, landscape and security lighting, as well as power products and more. Users can automate schedules to have maximum control over their homes with smartphones or voice assistants like Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Representatives for Jasco will be available at CES to discuss their commitment to Matter and the latest smart home innovations. Visit the company at The Venetian Las Vegas in Suite ST34-207 or email jasco@uproarpr.com to set up an appointment.

