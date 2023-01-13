Famed St. Elsewhere Actress Tells All of her Life During The “Golden Age” of Entertainment

The cover of Middle of the Rainbow

MURRAY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy Award winning actress, Bonnie Bartlett Daniels is still at it in front of the camera at 93 years old. The actively working actor (She has appeared in dozens of films and television shows notably LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, GOLDEN GIRLS, HOME IMPROVEMENT, TWINS, ER, PARKS AND RECREATION, and BETTER CALL SAUL) is finally telling her story and the not so pretty experiences that accompanied it during the “Golden Age of Film and TV” in her new memoir, MIDDLE OF THE RAINBOW.

In her book, Bartlett discusses her decades-long acting career and marriage to beloved iconic fellow actor, William Daniels. Bartlett opens up to how the several decades long marriage was “hardly a fairy tale.” She discusses her professional successes including the highlight of the 1986 dual Emmy awards for she and her husband’s work on the show ST. ELSEWHERE. Additionally, Bartlett talks of the adoption of her two sons and her satisfaction at being a hands-on mother.

MIDDLE OF THE RAINBOW gives readers the behind-the-scenes talk from industry greats – from Marilyn Monroe (“an ordinary girl wanting to learn to be a better actress”) to director Elia Kazan, who she describes as powerful but destructive. Bonnie’s bird’s eye view of ‘old Hollywood” shows both the glamour and the grit of the notoriously dirty industry - but how she had the determination to fight her way through it all.

All information on Bonnie Bartlett Daniels and her new memoir can be found on her website -- https://bonniesmiddleoftherainbow.com/contact.html or the publisher’s page -- https://bearmanor-digital.myshopify.com/products/middle-of-the-rainbow-paperback