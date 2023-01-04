Hatch Announces Restore 2 to Help Adults Discover Moments of Rest and Build Healthy Sleep Habits

Restore 2’s updated features redefine key times for rest with the introduction of Morning Moments, a refreshed design and revamped wind down and wake up content

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch , the company that’s helped millions of families sleep more soundly, introduced today a new version of its beloved sleep product for adults - Restore 2. Inspired by nature and backed by science, Hatch’s Restore 2 is a simple, distraction-free bedtime experience that creates an immersive, restful space.



Restore 2 is the newest bedside sleep companion created to make space for rest in a busy, distracted life. The new features of Restore 2 focus on two key moments for sleep:

Rest: When it’s time to unwind for bed, the product transforms one’s bedroom into a cozy cocoon ideal for restful sleep, with softly dimming sunsets paired with all-new snooze-inducing audio. From dreamscapes and sleep stories to guided rest routines and more, the new content helps users unwind and sleep soundly through the night. As users drift off to sleep, the audio softens and allows them to fall into a deep sleep.

“While most want better sleep, modern life - full of stressors and distractions - isn’t designed for quality sleep,” said Ann Crady Weiss, Co-Founder and CEO of Hatch. “We know that perfect sleep doesn’t exist, so our team at Hatch focuses on helping people along their sleep journey by giving them the tools to make space for rest. This mindset inspired us to create Restore 2 as a simple sleep companion that serves as a guide for adults eager to discover a rest practice that is entirely their own and makes sense in the context of their lives.”

The restful experience of Restore 2 also carries over into the product’s updated design. Inspired by nature, Restore 2 resembles a glowing sun and moon right on the nightstand to support circadian rhythms. Built with the mindset that Restore 2 should be a welcome part of one’s bedroom aesthetic, the product’s new hardware features soft, diffused lighting and natural linen in three new color options - Latte, Putty and Slate - to create a cozy atmosphere. Restore 2 is also built for sleepy hands with quick-to-find Rest and Rise buttons that make your customized sleep and wake routines easy to access, and encourage a screen-free bedtime space for a distraction-free sleep environment. The product also features three new internal speakers that fill the room with audio to create an elevated and immersive bedroom experience.

Finally, a revamped app with refreshed content accompanies the launch of Restore 2 and serves as a guide for users to create their own rest practice. The Hatch Sleep Membership experience is packed with new channels that feature original soundscapes, sleep stories, guided rest routines and music. The soothing content rotates each night and morning so that users’ sleep routines are fresh, yet familiar, empowering them to build healthy habits that don’t feel like work.

Starting in February, Restore 2 will be available for purchase on Hatch.co for $199.00. The updated Hatch Sleep Membership, which includes unlimited access to more restful content in the Hatch Sleep app, will be available for purchase for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. More information on Hatch and Restore 2 can be found at www.hatch.co , or on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and Twitter .

About Hatch

At Hatch, we know sleep. Since our start, we’ve been an ally to the unrested, helping millions of families get better sleep, and we’re just getting started. Rest looks different for everyone, so we've developed products and content that empower people of all ages and stages to find their own way to get the rest they deserve and in turn, discover healthy sleep habits. Designed by experts and loved by wellness warriors, the Hatch suite of sleep products include the Rest family for little ones - Rest 2nd Gen, Rest+ 2nd Gen and Rest Mini - and now Restore 2 for adults. Launched in 2014 by parent entrepreneurs Ann Crady Weiss and Dave Weiss, and featured on “Shark Tank'' in 2016, Hatch is headquartered in Palo Alto. For more information, visit Hatch.co .

