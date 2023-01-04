Eastbound slow lane of I-64 near US 35 interchange to be shut down overnight for pothole repairs

The eastbound slow lane of Interstate 64 will be shut down overnight between mile markers 41 and 42 to fill potholes. The slow lane will reopen in time for rush hour traffic on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.



The slow lane will shut down about 5:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Because asphalt plants are shut down for the winter, contractors will be using a mixture of cold asphalt to make temporary repairs. The slow lane will be shut down east of the US 35 interchange.



More repairs will be made as needed. The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will keep the public informed of the status of repairs.



