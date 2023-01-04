Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,017 in the last 365 days.

JOANN Announces Participation at 2023 ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the upcoming 2023 ICR Conference. Wade Miquelon, President and CEO, and Scott Sekella, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live at http://investors.joann.com/. Management will also host meetings and breakout sessions with institutional investors throughout the conference.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 840 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.


Corporate Communications:
Amanda Hayes
amanda.hayes@joann.com
216-296-5887

Primary Logo

You just read:

JOANN Announces Participation at 2023 ICR Conference

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.