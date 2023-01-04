Frontier Medicines to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company advancing transformative drugs against historically undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced that Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO, will present a company overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT.



The virtual presentation will be available to registered attendees of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference through the conference portal.

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered the Frontier™ Platform, a powerful drug discovery engine designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop potentially groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer. Frontier is advancing a deep pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead program directly inhibits both the active and inactive forms of KRASG12C, potentially overcoming non-response and resistance seen with prior generation KRASG12C inhibitors. For more information on how Frontier is boldly advancing science to defeat disease, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

