Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,083 in the last 365 days.

Frontier Medicines to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company advancing transformative drugs against historically undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced that Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO, will present a company overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

The virtual presentation will be available to registered attendees of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference through the conference portal.

About Frontier Medicines
Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered the Frontier™ Platform, a powerful drug discovery engine designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop potentially groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer. Frontier is advancing a deep pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead program directly inhibits both the active and inactive forms of KRASG12C, potentially overcoming non-response and resistance seen with prior generation KRASG12C inhibitors. For more information on how Frontier is boldly advancing science to defeat disease, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor and Media Relations Contact:
Victoria Fort
VP, Corporate Affairs
202.361.0445
victoria.fort@frontiermeds.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Frontier Medicines to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.